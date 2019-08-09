Hundreds more car parking spaces set for Seaton Carew as council plan gets go-ahead
Visitors to Seaton Carew will soon have lots more space to park after plans to extend an existing car park were approved.
Just over 400 new spaces will be created by changing the layout of the existing Sea View Car Park and opening up the former fairground site next to it.
Council chiefs say it recognises there are currently not enough parking spaces in Seaton Carew to cope with the number of visitors it gets.
It said the former fairground site is an ideal location to use.
The plans, submitted by Hartlepool Borough Council, have now been given the go ahead.
A planning statement said: “It is widely understood that the current parking offer is below par for the size of the resort and thus limiting its potential.
“This development will complement the recently completed and proposed developments to the North of the site.
“The proposed development will allow Seaton Carew to receive a greater number of visitors thus benefiting the local economy whilst also allowing people to utilise the adjacent Public Open Space, promenade and coastal frontage which offers public health benefits.”
Sign up to our daily newsletter
A total of 182 new car parking spaces will be created at the former fairground site.
And a remodeling of the current layout of the Sea View Car Park will result in it offering around 420 spaces from around 300 now.
It would create one large car park at the site with more than 600 spaces in total.
The planning statement added: “The proposed development is in line with Hartlepool Borough Council’s ambition for Seaton Carew to ‘enhance public amenities, space and facilities for visitors and residents’ as set out in Hartlepool Borough Council’s ‘Local Plan 2018’.
“The development of this site into a parking facility will further enhance the existing offer within the coastal resort by allowing a greater number of visitors to spend time in the area.”
The scheme will include standard, disabled and coach bays and also the provision of ‘cycle pods’.
The council says the development will improve pedestrian connectivity to the promenade and wider resort.