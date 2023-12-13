Owners of long term empty homes in Hartlepool will have to pay an increased premium on their council tax as part of new measures adopted by the local authority.

From April 1, 2024, empty and unfurnished homes in the Hartlepool Borough Council area will be charged a 100% premium on their council tax after one year of remaining vacant.

Meanwhile, properties which have been empty for more than five years will be hit with a 200% premium.

Council chiefs have estimated 235 properties could be impacted by these fees - with 106 facing the 100% premium for being vacant for at least one year, and 129 empty for over five years and facing the higher charge.

Hartlepool Borough Council bosses estimate that the additional council tax premiums paid by empty home owners could raise £170,000 for the authority.

Councillors also agreed from April 2025 a 300% premium will be issued to those which have been empty 10 years or longer.

Based on current caseloads, 39 properties would be subject to this.

Since April 2020, the policy in Hartlepool has been that empty and unfurnished homes pay a 100% premium on their council tax after being empty for more than two years.

Yet recent changes in government legislation has meant the council has looked at further measures.

Laws state councils are required to consider exemptions from the premium for properties where there have been genuine attempts to sell or rent, continuing renovation to bring it into a fit state, or where legal or technical issues are preventing a sale or letting.

A final measure to be implemented by the local authority will see a second home council tax premium of 100% after one year to be charged on homes that are unoccupied but furnished from April 2025.

Council officers noted these “dwellings occupied periodically” are often classed as holiday homes and are a particular concern for areas with a high visitor footfall.

There are currently 132 empty but furnished properties, 96 of which would be eligible for the premium.

James Magog, council director of finance, IT and digital, speaking at a recent meeting, said: “As well as benefiting the council’s base position, these measures will also help support bringing empty properties back into use.”