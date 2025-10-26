'I couldn’t be prouder to represent this incredible town' says Hartlepool MP Jonathan Brash

“Hartlepool is bursting with talent, drive and community spirit and these awards prove it.”

Last week’s Hartlepool Business Awards were a wonderful celebration of the energy, creativity and determination that define our town.

Every nominee represented the best of Hartlepool, people who work hard, take risks and believe in our community.

The event was supported by several generous sponsors, including X-Energy, Plastic Processing, NE Security and others who share our confidence in Hartlepool’s future.

Hartlepool MP Jonathan Brash at the recent Hartlepool Business Awards.

I was especially delighted to be on the X-Energy and Centrica table, fresh from signing our £6 billion nuclear partnership, which will create 2,500 skilled jobs for Hartlepool and secure our place at the heart of Britain’s clean energy revolution.

The evening’s winners showed the strength and diversity of our local economy.

GLC Projects won Best Small Business, with Freers Askew Bunting and Property Webmasters also recognised.

BloomInArt North East CIC took Best Creative Business, ahead of Ignite Candles and The Thrive Hive North East CIC, highlighting the power of arts and culture to inspire our town.

Hartlepool MP Jonathan Brash.

In the Large Business category, Cicor Hartlepool claimed the top spot, alongside The Expanded Metal Company and NE Security.

Wallis & Co won Best Leisure or Hospitality Business with Jackson’s Wharf and Larry’s Lanes and Games also highly commended.

Ignite Candles was named Best New Business, while NE Security won Best Retail or Service Sector Business.

In the Community Business of the Year, Hartlepool Meals on Wheels CIC took home the award, just pipping the amazing Hartlepool Ambulance Charity and fabulous Hartlepool Sport CIC.

Cicor Hartlepool also won Best Manufacturing or Engineering Business, and Property Webmasters was named Best Digital Business ahead of the both brilliant Tanglewood Games and The Resolved Group.

Our next generation shone brightly too.

Alan Harrison of Mystery Gamedays was named Young Entrepreneur of the Year, with Lily-Rose Cockfield of LROSE Designs and Logan Briggs of Analyse also impressing.

Finally, Jason Anderson received the Peter Olsen Award for his outstanding service to our town through Radio Hartlepool and Hartlepool Ambulance Service. Richly deserved for a lifetime of work.

These awards capture everything that makes Hartlepool special, hard work, ambition and community pride.

The future is bright and I couldn’t be prouder to represent this incredible town.