'I don't want compensation, I want a working TV' - what OAP told MP about Bilsdale transmitter delay

Stockton North Labour MP Alex Cunningham.

Signal problems triggered by a fire at the 1,000ft North Yorkshire transmitter last month continue to hit viewers despite service being restored for more than 400,000 people.

Stockton North Labour MP Alex Cunningham said: “As the Bilsdale Transmitter site operator, Arqiva has a responsibility to ensure that services are up and running and people are supported through this process.

“They are falling short at every turn and I was surprised to hear that rather than providing a fully staffed helpline, Arqiva are simply providing an automated message for anyone looking to find out when they might get a full service back.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Last week a 93-year-old constituent told me how, along with her friends of a similar age, they are unable to receive services and haven’t the first idea how to adjust their sets.

“She told me how lonely she has been without the television, adding that she didn’t want compensating, she wanted a working TV.”

Mr Cunningham has written to Ofcom chief Melanie Dawes demanding a “full inquiry”.

An Arqiva spokesperson has “wholeheartedly apologised” for the disruption, adding: “Our teams are working around the clock and our recovery plans have meant that many people have had their services restored.