Hartlepool Borough Council finance officers have outlined how increasing children’s social care demands and inflationary pressures have left them with a £8.025million budget gap for 2024-25.

They therefore recommended a 4.99% rise as part of budget plans for 2024-25, in line with Government recommendations, including 2.99% rise in core council tax plus a 2% precept for adult social care services.

Yet at a finance and policy committee meeting, Conservative councillor Tom Cassidy proposed a full council tax freeze, which led to the meeting being adjourned for further talks.

The meeting reconvened on Friday, January 26, where the recommendations of finance officers, including the council tax rise, were narrowly backed.

This means they will now go before full council on Thursday, February 1, for a final decision.

The vote to increase core council tax by 2.99% was backed with two votes in favour, and seven abstentions, while the recommendation for the 2% adult social care precept was passed with four in favour and five abstentions.

Independent councillor Sue Little said she fears the town will lose key services and be at risk financially if council tax does not go up.

She added: “None of us want to get elected to put council tax up, but I think the brutal fact is if we don’t put council tax up, this town that I love will go bust.”

Independent councillor Jim Lindridge said he supported the rise “in order to safeguard the future prosperity of the town”.

Councillors also backed using reserves to help implement savings of £1.792million.

At first attempt the proposal failed to win support, which led to a further 15 minute adjournment, before it was approved with three in favour and six abstentions.

James Magog, director of finance, IT and digital, previously stressed that if a council tax increase was not agreed then there would need to be additional savings agreed in order for him “to consider the position robust”.