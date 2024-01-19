A farming family set to be impacted by road closures as part of newly-approved bypass plans said they have been left in a "very worrying" position.

Councillors recently approved proposals for a third main route in and out of Hartlepool from the A19 to allow traffic to bypass the village of Elwick.

The application, submitted by Hartlepool Borough Council officers, includes stopping all access to and from the A19 via Church Bank as well as preventing vehicles joining the A19 from Coal Lane.

Sue Leonard fears the approved Elwick bypass scheme will affect her family's farming business. Picture by FRANK REID.

She explained the alternative route, which involves passing through Elwick village to join the new £25m bypass, will be “impossible” for larger farm and delivery vehicles.

Following the planning decision, she stressed they have “no objection to the bypass” but reiterated that closing off the access point to and from the A19 does “not make good sense at all” given the impact on businesses.

She added: “We’re really frustrated that they’re pushing ahead with the plans to close the roads.

“At the moment it just feels quite hopeless. It’s very worrying.”

Sue Leonard, front left, with, from left, Amelia and Mark Leonard, Joanne Grieves with her children Daniel and Emily, Elizabeth Charlton and Fred Grieves at the family's farm close to Elwick. Picture by FRANK REID

She added they plan to “speak to somebody legally” to get an idea of their position.

Relatives at the farm include her 97-year-old father, Fred Grieves, who has lived there since he was two weeks old.

Ms Leonard added: “When something happens to my dad, we’ll be looking to sell. What impact will it have on the sale of the farm knowing that you can’t get in or out? You can’t go anywhere.”

She added the closures will leave them unable to farm at their other site on the other side of the A19 at Coxhoe.

Planning documents noted the junctions are to be closed as they are within 1km of the new grade separated junction which is “contrary to Design Manual for Roads and Bridges standards”.

A council report stated the closures were “associated adverse impacts” while adding that “they are considered not to be critical to the functions and operations within the area”.