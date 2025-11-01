'It must be stopped' - Hartlepool MP and councillor slam southern councils for 'quietly moving' vulnerable residents north

This week’s MP’s column is jointly written by Jonathan Brash and Hartlepool borough councillor Karen Oliver.

We both care deeply about Hartlepool and the people who live here. That’s why we are speaking out about something that has gone on for too long and we’ve had enough.

Too many southern councils are trying to solve their homelessness problem by quietly moving vulnerable families hundreds of miles away, often into Hartlepool, because our housing is cheaper.

These families are being placed here without notice, without support and often without dignity.

We’ve heard shocking stories, families bundled into taxis in the middle of the night, told only that they are being “rehoused,” with no idea where they are going.

People arriving in Hartlepool with little more than a bag of belongings, stepping into a house with no furniture, no local connections and no help. This is not just heartless, it’s completely wrong.

These councils are routinely failing in their legal duty to inform Hartlepool Borough Council when they place people here. They are failing to provide the proper support and aftercare that every person in crisis deserves.

And they are choosing to send people to some of the most deprived parts of the country, areas already working flat out to support their own communities.

Let’s be clear: this is bad for the individuals and bad for Hartlepool. Our public services, housing, social care, health and education, are already under strain.

We are proud of the compassion and strength of our community but we will not allow other councils to take advantage of it. That’s why we are writing to every local authority in the country and making it clear that this practice must stop.

And we are exploring every route available to block councils that continue to treat Hartlepool as an easy option. And we want the law changed to ban the practice altogether.

Hartlepool is a proud town. We don’t turn our backs on people in need. But we expect fairness, respect and proper partnership.

Councils down south can’t wash their hands of responsibility by sending people hundreds of miles away and calling it “help”. Enough is enough. It must be stopped.