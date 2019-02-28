'It's not best out of three': How Mail readers feel about Labour and a second Brexit referendum

More than 400 Mail readers have voted in an online poll about whether or not they back Labour's call for a further referendum on leaving the EU.

And almost two-thirds of those who took part (62%) said they were not pleased with Jeremy Corbyn's support for a second referendum. The party leader revealed this week that Labour would put forward or support an amendment in favour of a public vote, if his party's Brexit demands were not met. When tabled on Wednesday in Commons, they were rejected.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn. Picture: PA.

Prime Minister Theresa May also said this week that MPs would be allowed to vote on blocking a no-deal Brexit and extending Article 50 if her Withdrawal Agreement loses at a "meaningful" vote on March 12.

Almost 500 of you took part in our online poll, with 288 of you expressing your unhappiness with Labour's support for a second vote.

On social media, some said that a further vote would be undemocratic.

Others argued that a referendum is "only for advice" and does not have to be followed if its result is not in the country's best interests.

Prime Minister Theresa May. Picture: PA.

Here's what you had to say about our poll on the Hartlepool Mail Facebook page:

Mark Stevens: "A Labour town that voted to leave the EU, refusing to support our decision should only have one outcome! Don’t ever vote Labour again!"

Carol Burton: "We voted to Leave, we do not want or need another Brexit referendum, we need to cut all ties with the EU and walk away, get us out what we all voted for, do we get another vote if we don't like who gets in power or we don't like our local MP, no we don't, so neither should Brexit, this has been dragged on far to long, leave means leave."

Phill Craggzy: "And democracy is well and truly dead."

Susan Lees: "No ... the country gave their decision in 2016 so lets just leave. It's not 'best out of three'."

Ian Saunders: "So if we don't win the World Cup we will have a rematch till we do."

John Cook: "One vote and guess what we’ve already had it."

Joyce Melrose: "A referendum is only for advice. When it clearly isn’t in the best interest of the country it doesn’t need to be followed."

Mark Woodward: "I'm all for a second referendum however remain cannot be on because we have already voted out it has to be May's deal or no deal."

Alan Pinder: "Labour, the party for the people. Just not the people who have to live here."

Paul Armstrong: "What happened to democracy? Our town and our country voted leave."

Paul Baggett: "What's the difference it was a referendum not a binding vote, if people are so adamant Brexit is the greatest thing ever surely another vote will still be for leave?"

Jamie Allison: "To protect us from a disastrous Tory No Deal, yes I support Labour all the way on this."

Debbie Chapman: "When you vote you make a choice if you don't get what you voted for you are not given a second go."

Bob Cross: "If you'd won would you be happy to have another vote?"