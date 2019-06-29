Jeremy Corbyn claims no deal Brexit would hit North East industries hard
Jeremy Corbyn said he believes a no deal Brexit would have ‘huge consequences’ for people and industries in the North East.
The Labour leader said the party would do everything it could to stop the UK leaving the European Union without an agreement which he said should be put to a public vote.
The North East returned some of the biggest leave results in the 2016 referendum including Hartlepool at 69.6%. Sunderland voted by 61.3% to withdraw and 62% in South Tyneside.
But during a visit to Hartlepool this week Mr Corbyn said a no deal Brexit would cause ‘significant problems’ for many industries in the North East including car making, steel, food processing and chemicals.
He told reporters: “You name it there’s a problem there because of it.
“You can’t just walk out of the EU with no agreement whatsoever and not expect massive problems.
“Some people think that leaving with no deal means it’s status quo, it isn’t.
“There’s a loss of markets for all the industries that are so strong and powerful in the North East.”
Mr Corbyn said a USA trade deal would mean a reducing of standards on rights at work, consumers and the environment, and open up the NHS to American companies.
“I’m not prepared to go down that road,” said Mr Corbyn. “Therefore, we will do everything we can to block a no deal exit from the European Union.”
Labour is proposing a withdrawal agreement comprising five ‘pillars’ including a trade relationship, a customs union and ‘dynamic alignment’ on rights and conditions to keep pace with Europe.
Mr Corbyn said: “We will then propose to Parliament that should be put to a public vote so people can have a final say.
“If we just leave with no deal the consequences for jobs all across the UK, but particularly the North East, would be absolutely huge.”
Hartlepool and Easington MPs Mike Hill and Grahame Morris, are among 26 Labour MPs urging Mr Corbyn to back a deal to leave the EU before the October 31 deadline.