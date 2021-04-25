Trade unions in Hartlepool are urging people to once again pay their respects to fallen colleagues on international Workers’ Memorial Day on Wednesday, April 28.

The annual day commemorates those who have been either killed or injured in workplace accidents and aims to raise awareness among employers of the importance of effective health and safety procedures.

For the second year in a row, Hartlepool Trades Union Council and supporters will not be able to mark the day with a traditional service and wreath laying due to Covid restrictions.

Edwin Jeffries, President of Hartlepool Trades Union Council.

But they hope people in the town will remember colleagues in their own way at work or at home on Wednesday, including by observing a minute’s silence and lighting a candle provided it is safe to do so.

Edwin Jeffries, President of Hartlepool Trades Union Council, said: “This year we also remember the key workers in the UK and across the world who have given their lives helping others during the pandemic.

“We also pay tribute to the courage and devotion of all the workers and volunteers around the world who have helped and cared for others throughout the dark days of the pandemic.

“On Workers’ Memorial Day, as our slogan for the event each year reminds us, we ‘Remember the Dead and Fight for the Living.’”

The last large gathering Workers’ Memorial Day ceremony in Hartlepool before Covid was held in Christ Church in 2019.