Labour candidate's message to Hartlepool by-election voters

“My wife Vicky, who is a nurse, has been delivering vaccinations in the town.

“We all want to feel safe and protected in the place where we live, we all want to work in a decent job which lets us provide for our families and live a good life.

"That’s why I wanted to roll up my sleeves again to deliver on my plan for Hartlepool - one which is deliverable and rooted in the community’s priorities.

Dr Paul Williams will be representing Labour at the May 6 Hartlepool by-election.

“I’ve already secured 24-hour services at our hospital and as your MP, I will fight for investment and opportunities for Hartlepool and for more chances for our young people to succeed.

"We need good quality jobs and apprenticeships here in Hartlepool, so nobody is forced to make a choice between staying in their home town and getting on in life.

“I want to see more police on our streets, our custody cells and law courts reopened and an anti-social behaviour taskforce.

"But most importantly, I want people to be able to have confidence and trust in the person elected to represent them.

“Hartlepool is fantastic and unique and it’s been an honour to be able to help through the pandemic.

"Now I want to bring out the best in our town and secure the bright future we deserve.”

Dr Paul Williams (Labour)

All 16 Hartlepool by-election candidates have had the opportunity to submit campaign statements

