Labour chooses Hartlepool candidate for next General Election as Conservative leadership race continues

Burn Valley Councillor Jonathan Brash.

Burn Valley ward councillor Jonathan Brash has been selected as the Labour Party candidate for the Hartlepool constituency.

It comes amid the aftermath of Boris Johnson’s agreement to step down as Prime Minister, with the selection process already well underway to choose the next Conservative Party leader.

The shock waves through the party earlier in July had sparked discussions of a potential early General Election, though the present Parliament has until January 2025 before one must be held.

Councillor Brash will be hoping to take it back after being chosen by Hartlepool Labour members at a selection meeting on Saturday 16 July 2022, chosen from four on the shortlist.

Councillor Brash said: “A huge thank you to the local members for selecting me as the Labour candidate for Hartlepool.

"It is a privilege, and I will work hard every to give the people of Hartlepool an MP who will fight for this brilliant place.”

The councillor added: “Hartlepool needs a Labour MP, and this country needs a Labour Government. I will work tirelessly to make that happen and bring Hartlepool back to the Labour Party again.”