Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer to visit Hartlepool again ahead of by-election
Sir Keir Starmer will visit Hartlepool again on the final weekend of campaigning before the by-election on Thursday, May 6.
Labour is looking to hold on to the so-called “red wall” seat and see off a challenge from the Conservative Party.
Dr Paul Williams, who was the MP for Stockton South from 2017 until 2019, is contesting the traditionally Labour-held Hartlepool seat after incumbent Mike Hill resigned in March.
Party leader Sir Keir is due to visit the North East constituency for a third time on Saturday, May 1 as he looked to keep Boris Johnson’s spending on renovations for his Downing Street flat in the spotlight.
Reports have suggested that the Conservative Party leader spent as much as £200,000 on the refurbishment of his No 11 living quarters, with the Opposition party calling on the Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards to investigate the Prime Minister’s conduct over the flat revamp.
On his last visit to Hartlepool on Friday, April 23, Sir Keir enjoyed a pint of Hartlepool beer in the sun during a tour of Camerons Brewery and unveiled a plan for “jobs, jobs, jobs” to create 400,000 low carbon work opportunities nationwide, including Hartlepool.
Speaking on a previous visit, he said: "We’re fighting for every vote.
"But what we have come with is a positive plan for long term secure jobs for Hartlepool for the future.”
The Labour leader also visited Hartlepool Power station on a trip to town earlier in April.
Sir Keir is due to be joined on Saturday by deputy leader Angela Rayner on the campaign trail, the party said.