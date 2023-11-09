News you can trust since 1877
Labour Party name Darlington councillor as challenger to Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen in May 2024 election

Labour's challenger to Ben Houchen in the forthcoming Tees Valley mayoral election has been confirmed.
By Nic Marko
Published 9th Nov 2023
Updated 9th Nov 2023, 10:26 GMT
Councillor Chris McEwan, deputy leader of Darlington Council and a former NHS senior executive, has been selected by the Labour Party to run for Tees Valley Mayor in May 2024.

He will take on current Conservative mayor Ben Houchen, reselected as his party’s candidate earlier this year.

Cllr McEwan said he was “honoured and grateful” to have been chosen.

Cllr Chris McEwan will run for Tees Valley Mayor in 2024.Cllr Chris McEwan will run for Tees Valley Mayor in 2024.
He added: “I love our region and think the Tees Valley’s best days are ahead.

“But after 13 years of the Conservatives we need change. Together we can unlock the true potential of the Tees Valley.”

Mr Houchen was elected as the first mayor of the Tees Valley, which covers Teesside, Darlington and Hartlepool, in 2017, before being successfully re-elected in 2021 with around 73% of the vote.

Speaking following his reselection in March, he said he has “a record of delivery and a promise to do much more”.

