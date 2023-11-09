Labour's challenger to Ben Houchen in the forthcoming Tees Valley mayoral election has been confirmed.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Councillor Chris McEwan, deputy leader of Darlington Council and a former NHS senior executive, has been selected by the Labour Party to run for Tees Valley Mayor in May 2024.

He will take on current Conservative mayor Ben Houchen, reselected as his party’s candidate earlier this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cllr McEwan said he was “honoured and grateful” to have been chosen.

Cllr Chris McEwan will run for Tees Valley Mayor in 2024.

He added: “I love our region and think the Tees Valley’s best days are ahead.

“But after 13 years of the Conservatives we need change. Together we can unlock the true potential of the Tees Valley.”

Mr Houchen was elected as the first mayor of the Tees Valley, which covers Teesside, Darlington and Hartlepool, in 2017, before being successfully re-elected in 2021 with around 73% of the vote.