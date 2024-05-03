Labour regain control of Hartlepool Borough Council after five-year gap

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The party – which fell just three votes short of running the authority at 2023’s poll – won nine of the 12 seats contested across town on May 4.

This means they now have 24 of the 36 seats in the council chamber and can form a majority administration.

Labour group leader Councillor Brenda Harrison, a former music teacher at the town’s English Martyrs School, is expected to be named the first female leader of the council.

Hartlepool Labour group leader Councillor Brenda Harrison, left of front row, and Councillor Jonathan Brash, centre of front row, who is also the party's prospective Parliamentary candidate for the town, and fellow Labour members following their victory in the 2024 local elections.

Since Labour lost overall control in 2019, the authority has been run by various coalitions of Conservative and independent councillors.

The Conservatives won one of May 4’s seats with independent candidates claiming the remaining two.

The results were confirmed at the town’s Mill House Leisure Centre just after 2am.

