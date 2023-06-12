Sir Keir outlined how Labour has set aside £3billion to match fund private companies and work with them to support the transition to so called ‘green’ steel.

In an interview with the Mail, the Labour leader also spoke out on “cowardly” Boris Johnson’s sudden resignation, Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen’s new peerage and hopes of taking back Hartlepool at the next general election.

Talking about boosting the UK’s steel industry, he said: "We’ve got a clear plan for steel which will be highly relevant in Hartlepool and surrounding areas because steel is such a big part of not just the history, but hopefully the future as well.”

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer, right, with his party's parliamentary candidate for Hartlepool, Jonathan Brash, during a visit to town earlier in 2023.

Hundreds of people are employed at Liberty and Tata Steel in Hartlepool.

He added: "If steel is to survive, and we want it to survive, and thrive, we need to move as fast as we can to decarbonised steel.

"That’s why we’ve set aside £3billion of green prosperity money to match funds with green steel.”

Labour says its plans to boost generation of offshore wind, solar, nuclear, and hydrogen green energies will also create demand for millions of tonnes of UK steel and drive down costs.

Boris Johnson visiting Jackson's Wharf, in Hartlepool following the Conservative's by-election victory in 2021.

Sir Keir added: "I actually think this is very exciting for Hartlepool because it’s not just about trying to just preserve the jobs we’ve got, it’s actually about making sure the jobs of tomorrow are there as well.”

On other issues, the Labour leader said he believes people in Hartlepool will be “glad to see the back” of Boris Johnson following his resignation as MP last week amid a forthcoming report into Partygate.

Mr Johnson visited the town numerous times in the run-up to 2021’s by-election won by Jill Mortimer for the Conservatives.

“I never thought he was fit to hold high office,” said Sir Keir. “The fact that he’s now scuttled off too cowardly to face the electorate in his own constituency makes that absolutely clear.

"He made grand promises which he never delivered on.”

Sir Keir said he is hopeful of Labour winning back Hartlepool but said the party needs to earn people’s votes.

"It matters to me that we do,” he said.

“I want Hartlepool to have strong representation in Parliament, whether it’s the steelworks, or the nuclear station that I visited there.”

Sir Keir also commented on Tory Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen’s new peerage at the same time as an inquiry into the Teesworks freeport development is due to take place.

The Labour leader said: “There are serious questions that need to be answered and as every day passes those questions get bigger and more urgent.

"Rather than mucking about with peerages, I think the people of Hartlepool and the North East are entitled to answers to the questions.”