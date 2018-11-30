Last chance to have your say on Hartlepool boundary changes

Boundary chiefs are urging people not to miss their chance to help shape a new political map of Hartlepool.

A consultation on redrawing the town’s ward boundaries by the Local Government Boundary Commission for England is due to close on Monday, December 10.

Its proposals would mean boundary changes for all but one of Hartlepool’s current council wards.

A key part of the review has been to change the number of Hartlepool’s wards from 11 to 12 which would result in an extra three councillors elected to Hartlepool Borough Council to 36.

Professor Colin Mellors, chair of the commission, said: “This is the last chance for local people to have their say on ward boundaries for all borough councillors in Hartlepool.

“We want to hear evidence from the people who know Hartlepool best about the shape of local communities across the borough before we finalise our recommendations in February.”

The proposals include the creation of a new Throston ward and the Fens would become part of a new ward with Greatham instead of one Rossmere currently.

The commission wants each councillor to represent a similar number of people so everyone’s vote in council elections is worth roughly the same.

It says it has an open mind about further suggestions from people to change and improve the recommendations.

In an online poll by the Mail at the end of May, more than 540 people (93%) said the town did not need any more councillors.

People can give their views by visiting: https://consultation.lgbce.org.uk/node/12866 or email: reviews@lgbce.org.uk

The full recommendations and detailed maps are also available on the Commission’s main website at: www.lgbce.org.uk/all-reviews/north-east/hartlepool

Submissions can also be sent by post to: The Review Officer (Hartlepool), Local Government Boundary Commission for England, Windsor House, 50 Victoria Street, London, SW1H 0TL.