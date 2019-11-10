Hartlepool Liberal Democrat candidate Andy Hagon.

Andy Hagon says the vote on Thursday, December 12, is the last chance to stop Brexit from happening saying it will be bad for the North East and living standards.

Mr Hagon previously stood as the party’s candidate for the town in the 2017 General Election.

The snap election on Thursday, December 12, was agreed by politicians after Parliament became deadlocked over Brexit.

Mr Hagon, who works in education, said: “As a Hartlepool homeowner and Council tax payer, I’m honoured to be standing in Hartlepool again.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I stood in the 2017 General Election, and also in the Hartlepool local elections in May, fighting to make sure our town does not get forgotten.”

He added: “As the biggest Remain party, we’ve made it very clear we’ll stop Brexit and invest the £50 billion Remain Bonus in public services and tackling inequality.

“We know that any type of Brexit will hit the North East the hardest, leading to job losses and lower standards of living.”

Mr Hagon is married with two children. He added: “Growing up on the Owton Manor estate, I always felt positive about the future.

“But when I talk to many young people now, and their parents, I don’t see the same optimism.”

The Liberal Democrats have just launched their plan for Britain’s future, with a set of policies they say are aimed at transforming the country, and giving voters an alternative to the two main parties.

Mr Hagon added the Lib Dems were fully committed to tackling the climate emergency, giving every child the best start in life by recruiting 20,000 more teachers, building a fairer economy by providing free childcare from nine months and transforming mental health services by treating mental health with the same urgency as physical health.

He said: “A Liberal Democrat Government will build a brighter future for everyone in our country.”

Mr Hagon will be up against Labour’s Mike Hill and Richard Tice for The Brexit Party.