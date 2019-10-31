Mail readers share disappointment that the UK didn't leave the EU on Halloween

Readers have shared their disappointment over Brexit.

Thursday, October 31, was marked in our calendars as Boris Johnson’s Brexit Day but it became simply Halloween.

Instead, Brexit was put back into the hands of the country in a general election set for December 12.

In a Hartlepool Mail Facebook poll on Halloween we asked you: “Are you disappointed the UK hasn’t left the EU today? Yes, No, the timing wasn’t right?”

Out of around 600 readers who voted, 27% said yes while 28% said no.

This is what you had to say about the change.

Paul Kelly simply said: “Get us out.”

Mel Tomlinson said: “Yes I am and 100%.”

Gillian Melrose argued: “Hartlepool has had a narrow escape.”

John Reed said: “The Prime Minister stated at the time that we would leave if the vote went that way. No ifs. No buts and after two years would be on WTO tariffs if an agreement wasn't reached. Anyone who has the faintest interest in politics knew what the PM meant so should have left in March.”

Bev Milburn commented: “I'm so sick of it now. I just wish the government would just say ‘stuff it, we have gone’.”

More online news readers shared their views.

Allwyn Foster argued: “To leave without a deal seems a better option than the new deal.”