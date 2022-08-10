Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mayor Houchen revealed today (Wednesday, August 10) that the region has entered a bid to host next year’s Eurovision Song Contest.

Ukraine’s Kalush Orchestra won the competition this year and it is traditional that the winning country hosts the event the following year.

But organiser the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) has said that following a “full assessment and feasibility study” it has concluded the “security and operational guarantees” required to host the event cannot be fulfilled while the Russian invasion continues.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The BBC has agreed to host next year’s event in the UK on behalf of Ukraine after home-grown contestant Sam Ryder came second.

The contest has a worldwide viewership of more than 300 million.

During a meeting of the Tees Valley Combined Authority’s Overview and Scrutiny Committee, Mayor Houchen announced that Darlington would welcome the 26 countries taking part in the popular international event in May next year if the bid was successful.

Could the glamour of Eurovision be coming to the North East?

It would be supported by a programme of activity taking place across the region, respecting and celebrating Ukraine and its people.

The bid was put together by the Tees Valley Mayor and Combined Authority on behalf of the region and key partners, with the shortlist of potential locations set to be revealed on BBC Radio 2 on Friday (August 12).

Mayor Houchen claimed the region would be an ideal home for the show.

He said: “The tragic and shocking conflict that continues to this day in Ukraine has wide-reaching consequences, but Eurovision 2022 galvanised international support and it would be a huge honour for Teesside, Darlington and Hartlepool – which also stand in solidarity with the country and its people – to host the event in their place.

Kalush Orchestra of Ukraine are named winners during the Grand Final show of the 66th Eurovision Song Contest this year

“Whatever the outcome, our bid sets out our stall and shows we have the ambition, facilities, and vision to do things a few years ago we wouldn’t have even thought about.

“If successful, this will help us develop even closer relationships with Ukraine and its communities, while highlighting all our region has to offer on an international stage.

"Ultimately, though, if we are successful, we’ll deliver a fantastic show that our area, the entire country and – most importantly – Ukraine can be proud of.”

Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen wants to bring Eurovision to the North East