All the candidates are being given the opportunity to tell readers why they are standing in the elections to gain a seat on Hartlepool Borough Council.

Here's what the six candidates standing in the Throston ward had to say on why you should vote for them.

Gary Allen (Labour Party)

From left to right, Throston candidates in the May 6 elections. Back row, Gary Allen, Paddy Brown, Peter Jackson and Amy Prince. Front row, John Tennant and Ron Watts.

Working for the NHS as a learning disabilities nurse and providing short term care to the vulnerable, I know full well the value of our public services and the importance of fighting to protect them.

That’s why we need competent and hardworking councillors who fight for local people and the services they need.

This is why I am standing in Throston. I am committed to my community, chairing the Friends of North Cemetery, as well as running Chester Road Neighbourhood Watch.

Read Labour’s plan for Hartlepool at www.HartlepoolLabourPlan.co.uk.

Paddy Brown (Independent)

I’ve lived in Hartlepool all of my life, I retired in 2014 which gave me time to look around and see what was happening with our town, which I’m proud to come from.

I believe national politics should never sway decisions made by councillors, and all councillors should try and work together to make decisions that help protect and improve the lives of the people in Hartlepool.

I’m happy to work with all, especially the Teesside Mayor (no matter what party), to bring more well-paid jobs to Hartlepool.

I’ve spent my career running large businesses, which gives me a natural ability for making crucial decisions with limited council money.

Peter Jackson (Independent)

Throston ward is the ward I represented for more than 9 years as a councillor, I lived in the ward for 25 years and I am very passionate about the area, being involved with the residents associations, youth club, community centre and various clubs.

The last boundary change meant I had to move on but I have a big affinity to this great area of the town and I look forward to again working with and representing the residents if elected, and I promise to work and fight as hard for this ward as I did previously on the council.

Amy Prince (Labour Party)

Since being elected in 2019 I have worked hard to respond to the needs of residents because I believe that a councillors job must be to put residents first.

First and foremost I am community minded and have worked on various community projects aimed at improving our environment.

I believe every resident deserves to live in an area that is safe and clean and this is what I have worked for tirelessly as your councillor.

I want to build on our success going forward to improve Throston for us all. Read Labour’s plan for Hartlepool at www.HartlepoolLabourPlan.co.uk.

John Tennant (Reform UK)

I have worked alongside coalition colleagues and supported the drive for a new, modern leisure centre and outdoor amenities on the Jackson’s Landing site.

I have championed the need for more social housing and I voted to freeze your council tax.

It is important that the positive work towards investment, training, housing and working cross party continues to deliver the positive outcomes I have worked hard for. Re-Elect me on May 6th and let's deliver more for residents.

Ron Watts (Labour Party)

As a retired college lecturer, who has lived in and around Hartlepool my whole life, I have enormous experience working in the public sector.

I know the value of these services to local people and the importance of protecting them.

How we treat our older citizens is the hallmark of a civilised society and, as an older person, I want to be a voice of that generation in the council chamber and to see a return to decency in our elected members.

Read Labour’s plan for Hartlepool at www.HartlepoolLabourPlan.co.uk.

