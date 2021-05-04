All the candidates are being given the opportunity to tell readers why they are standing in the elections to gain a seat on Hartlepool Borough Council.

Here's what the nine candidates standing in the Fens and Greatham ward had to say on why you should vote for them.

James Brewer (Hartlepool Independent Union)

Left to right, Fens and Greatham election candidates. Back row, James Brewer, Bob Buchan, Jennifer Elliott and Jim Lindridge. Front row, Angela Swinbourne, Paul Tucker and Ann Tweedy. The remaining candidates did not supply pictures.

I’m standing for council because in the short time since first elected my colleagues and I have brought genuine, meaningful change to Hartlepool and its people.

For years needless party politics has broken the town, which is why we formed the Independent Union with its only goal being to always put residents first.

Together our coalition froze council tax during lockdown, brought in new jobs and industry, helped focus on sustainable growth not just mass development, and with lockdown restrictions starting to lift we want to help bring back the services we desperately need.

Bob Buchan (Hartlepool Independent Union)

I have worked hard for my residents since being elected in 2016 and if re-elected I would continue to do so.

Some issues I have dealt with are ASB and fly-tipping, I have worked with the police and council to crackdown on illegal quad bikes and motorbikes with some success, a no cold call area was requested and I had this put in place. I also supported a resident who asked me to help a relative with total sight loss, ongoing help is now in place.

I have regularly attended residents meetings of Greatham Parish Council and much more.

Jennifer Elliot (Labour Party)

As a resident of the Fens, I am passionate about our area and am standing to fight for residents’ priorities.

As a full-time officer for an education trade union, I have wide ranging experience in dealing with complex negotiations and casework representation and I hope to bring real professional expertise to the council.

I am tenacious, independent and have a strong sense of fairness and equality; I am standing for election to stand up for residents. Read Labour’s plan for Hartlepool at www.HartlepoolLabourPlan.co.uk.

Angela Falconer (Conservative Party)

Fens and Greatham are two very different communities and I will ensure I maintain a very solid interest and delivery record for both.

In Greatham Village our party has been a solid supporter, bringing funds to support many projects and an increase in housing to support a growing population.

I have a key interest in ensuring services are maintained and increased for the Fens community.

I have a real desire to see growth through job creation and safety by increasing road safety solutions, through working with Independent colleagues, who I share a huge level of respect for- particularly the existing councillors, who have a proven track record of delivery.

Jim Lindridge (Independent)

I have lived on the Fens for 40 years and since 2015 I’ve proudly served as councillor for Fens & Rossmere.

Since being elected I’ve been in touch with thousands of residents through newsletters, ward surgeries and residents associations.

I care passionately about continuing to improve our community and I will address the priorities that matter to you in a friendly approachable manner.

I regularly liaise with council officers to ensure issues affecting our ward are dealt with promptly. I have a proven track record and I stand up for what I believe in whilst treating people fairly and respectfully.

George Robins (Independent)

Did not supply picture or statement.

Angie Swinbourne (Labour Party)

I am a community development worker with a background in neighbourhood management and youth work.

I am also a volunteer for charities working with mental health issues and young people on the autistic spectrum.

I have lived in the area most of my life and I care deeply for the ward; I’d love the opportunity to use my experience to improve our community.

If elected I promise to do everything in my power to ensure your voices are heard in council, and, most importantly, acted upon, including reforming the council’s planning process. Read Labour’s plan for Hartlepool at www.HartlepoolLabourPlan.co.uk.

Paul Tucker (Veterans and People's Party)

I am 44 years old and living with my partner and young son in the Fens ward, where I have lived for the last 12 years.

I served in the armed forces for 23 years and when I returned to the town I love, it quickly became apparent how much had changed, with young people having nothing better to do other than break things.

I would like to see more activities for our children so that involves more youth facilities like basketball courts and play areas.

I will also be campaigning for larger schools and post offices in my ward, as well as bungalows for older people.

Ann Tweedy (Labour Party)

My name is Ann Tweedy and I am a retired public sector worker who is deeply passionate about defending these services for residents.

As a mother and grandmother, family and community are important to me.

I will use my experience, knowledge and determination in the role of councillor to make the lives of local people better.

Fens and Greatham need passionate and hard working representatives and that is what you will get from me. You can read Labour’s plan for Hartlepool at www.HartlepoolLabourPlan.co.uk

