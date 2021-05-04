All the candidates are being given the opportunity to tell readers why they are standing in the elections to gain a seat on Hartlepool Borough Council.

Here's what the seven candidates standing in the Seaton ward had to say on why you should vote for them.

Gordon Cranney (Conservative Party)

From left to right, candidates in the Seaton ward. Top row, Gordon Cranney, Martin Dunbar, Dave Hunter and Sue Little. Bottom row, Leisa Smith and Scott Standing. Stefan Morgan did not submit a photo.

I am standing as Conservative Councillor in the Seaton ward which I believe has a huge potential yet to be realized.

Although some great work has been carried out in recent years, I aim to further enhance the environment and atmosphere at the seafront, making it a clean, friendly, vibrant location enriching the lives of local people of all ages and to promote further visitor numbers and investment.

We need a new power station and renewables to help with the ongoing ambition of electric vehicles by 2030 and I will work tirelessly to promote all aspects relating to this.

Martin Dunbar (Labour Party)

My family and I live and work in our great town and I am proud to be standing in the Seaton ward to give back to the people of Hartlepool.

In my professional career I have worked as a caseworker, dealing with a wide variety of issues and problems that local people face.

Every resident matters to me and no issue is too big or too small, I will roll my sleeves up and get to work solving the problems of people.

That is what I will bring to the Seaton ward. Read Labour’s plan for Hartlepool at www.HartlepoolLabourPlan.co.uk.

Dave Hunter (Independent)

I am standing as an independent councillor for the Seaton ward. For the last five years I have represented Burn Valley where I have worked tirelessly for the ward and residents within that ward.

If I am fortunate enough to be elected for Seaton I will work alongside existing councillors, residents, business and HBC to ensure Seaton gets what is required.

My first priority is to focus on the rise in ASB and acts of intimidation which are currently blighting some parts of the ward, I will also be looking at ways in which Seaton can be even further developed.

Sue Little (Independent)

I live in Seaton Ward, I see the area has potential.

I would like to finish what I have started, helping local residents and making sure opinions are heard. I will be your voice in Seaton, from parking issues to street cleansing, your opinions will continue to be at the forefront of my decision making, as I push for funds to be spent on Seaton.

I will work alongside Leisa Smith who is standing with me, together we will be a voice for all of you.

Stefan Morgan (Reform UK)

I'm standing to represent Seaton residents and to promote the need for Reform in our political system.

Our coalition-run council has worked extremely hard to bring investment and positive future to our town alongside Seaton independent councillors.

Only Reform UK is prepared to work with others to help Hartlepool residents.

Leisa Smith (Independent)

Living in Seaton, our community is important to me and my family. I would like to continue to help residents fight for what we deserve and to push for funds to be spent on Seaton, as you are worthy of nothing less.

Your issues are my issues. From Longscar Hall to parking, they all affect me and my family, as they do you and yours.

I want Seaton to be a safe, pleasant, vibrant place in which to live and work. I will work alongside Sue Little who is standing with me, together being a voice for all of you.

Scott Standing (Veterans' and People's Party)

I am a 33-year-old dad-of-two and live with my partner in Seaton, where I run my own small business.

As we come out of lockdown, and enter the peak season, I believe it is important we look after local facilities and amenities.

Although we encourage people to visit Seaton Carew for its qualities, we must also ensure people respect the area.

My focus will be on listening to people and I will make myself available 24/7 to hear their concerns and ideas for improving the area. I want to be the voice of the people of Seaton Ward.

