Metropolitan Police confirm yet more fines in Downing Street 'Partygate' probe

The Metropolitan Police has confirmed a further 50 fines have been issued, taking the total number to more than 100, including Boris Johnson, his wife Carrie and Chancellor Rishi Sunak, who were all hit with fixed penalty notices in April over a birthday party held for the Prime Minister in No 10 in June 2020.
It is understood that Mr Johnson has not received another fine, but investigations are continuing.
In a statement released today, the force said: “As of Thursday, May 12, Operation Hillman, the investigation into breaches of Covid-19 regulations in Whitehall and Downing Street, has made more than 100 referrals for fixed penalty notices (FPNs) to the ACRO Criminal Records Office.
“These referrals have continued to be made throughout the period since our last update on Tuesday April 12 and the investigation remains live.”
In its last update, on April 12, the Met said “over 50” FPN referrals had been made.
Mr Johnson previously said it “did not occur” to him the gathering to mark his 56th birthday was a violation of coronavirus rules, but that he “now humbly accepts” he did breach Covid-19 laws.
Opposition Labour MPs in the region have called for Johnson to stand down as Prime Minister over the long-running row, while some Conservatives in the North East have blamed ‘Partygate’ for disappointing results in the latest round of local elections.