MP Alex Cunningham blasts Government after £20m Billingham Levelling Up bid is rejected
An MP has blasted the Government in Parliament after Billingham lost out on a £20m levelling up bid to improve its town centre, raging: “It stinks.”
Labour member Alex Cunningham reacted furiously to the news that Billingham had not turned down its bid to the Levelling Up Fund for a second time.
The bid for the Stockton North constituency was part of ambitious plans to transform Billingham, help redevelopment, increase investment and tackle the physical condition of the town centre.
Stockton North MP Mr Cunningham put an urgent question forward in the House of Commons on Thursday, asking: “With rich country areas like Guisborough and Richmond successful, what’s the minister got to say to the people of Billingham?
“Is it you’re not deprived enough and are undeserving? ‘I didn’t have enough money and I needed to put what I had into the Prime Minister’s constituency and those of Tories he sacked from his cabinet’?
“Or ‘I’m sorry, we’re Tories and we have areas where we need to shore up the Tory vote’? It stinks.”
Luzy Fraser, minister of state in the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, replied: “I wouldn’t say any of those things to my Honourable Member’s constituents because I have repeatedly said 45% of the funding has gone to opposition areas.
"What I would say is that there were £8bn worth of bids, which were excellent, and unfortunately the fund was £2bn.”
Stockton Council has described the decision as a “huge blow’.
