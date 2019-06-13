Cleveland Police’s new £20million headquarters has sprung a leak.

Persistent heavy rain has fallen on Teesside for the past 48 hours – and the sheer volume took its toll on the Community Safety Hub, in Hemlington on Thursday.

It is understood the leak is only minor and has not affected any operational activities.

The state-of-the-art headquarters officially opened last summer after the force moved out of its 1970s office block on Ladgate Lane due to soaring running costs of about £1million a year.

It sold the land near Marton for almost £17.8million to help pay for the new hub.

Cleveland’s Police and Crime Commissioner Barry Coppinger is responsible for the building.

A spokeswoman from the PCC’s office said contractors had been onto the site to deal with the minor rain water ingress.

She added: “Due to the extreme weather conditions over the past 24 hours, we have been made aware of a leak at the Community Safety Hub.

“As is normal in these circumstances, this has been progressed with our contractors who have been on site today and will advise on how this will be rectified.”

The Local Democracy Reporting Service understands the direction of rainfall was a factor in the leak and that patching repairs will be carried out by contractors tomorrow.

The Hemlington site scooped a top regional design award in April after judges said it provided “a modern day, innovative and highly energy efficient headquarters”.

The hub, off Stainton Way, is open to the public from Monday to Friday 8am to 5pm.