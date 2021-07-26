New bid to build 1,200 new Hartlepool homes with shops, pub and new school

Persimmon Homes is once again seeking planning permission from Hartlepool Borough Council for the South West Extension development on 240 acres of land between Brierton and the A689 behind the Fens estate.

It is planned to include 1,260 new homes, a pub/restaurant, medical centre, shops and new primary school.

Councillors first approved the development more than five years ago.

Land part of the proposed South West Extension development. Picture by FRANK REID

But work has not started yet as a legal agreement spelling out the developer’s obligations was not completed.

The proposal is now back on the table and people can comment on it until August 7.

A number of residents have already objected to it on the grounds of increased traffic, the safety of proposed access points and questioned the need for the extra housing.

A planning statement by Persimmon Homes (Teesside) states: “Whilst the application was originally submitted in August 2014, progress stalled for a number of years.

More than 1,200 homes could be built if the so-called South West Extension to Hartlepool is approved. Picture by FRANK REID

"Discussions were subsequently held in 2020 with the council to discuss how the application could be progressed.

“During these discussions it was acknowledged by both parties that the policy and legislative position had changed considerably at both a local and national level between 2014 and 2020."

The proposal is described as a hybrid application seeking full permission for the demolition of buildings and construction of 144 new homes in the Brierton area.

And permission in principle is sought for 1,116 new homes and the other amenities on land between the A689 and Brierton Lane.

Robert Smith, of the Fens Residents Association, is urging amendments to parts of the application.

A Hartlepool Borough Council spokesperson said: “The application was first considered by the council’s planning committee on October 2015 when members were minded to approve the application, subject to the satisfactory conclusion of discussions with stakeholders and the completion of a S106 agreement securing planning obligations.

"Following completion of these actions the application returned to the committee on January 2016 where members approved the application.

“The Section 106 agreement was never complete and so the application has remained dormant.

"The applicant now wishes to progress with the application, however, given the time that has elapsed since the original submission in 2014 and the decision of the planning committee in 2016, it was felt that a refresh of the submission and further re-consultation should take place.

"The documentation has now been updated and the re-consultation has commenced.”

Robert Smith, of the Fens Residents Association, believes the plan will be approved due to national planning policy.

But he is calling for a proposed access road 615 metres west of the existing Greatham High Street junction to be realigned in the interests of safety to create a new traffic light controlled crossroads.

He also wants to see a larger gap between some of the new housing and overhead power lines and assurance over the long-term maintenance of a green wedge separating new development from the Fens.

Mr Smith said: "There are aspects which are crying out for amendment and which can be productively commented upon and subsequently acted upon.”

People can comment on the application (H/2014/0405) on the council website’s public access page at http://eforms.hartlepool.gov.uk/portal/.