Throston Library. Picture by FRANK REID.

A consultation is underway on proposals to relocate Throston Library from its longstanding home in Glamorgan Grove to Throston Youth Project nearby.

A special needs school is interested in using the library, which is currently closed, for the development of a new sixth form specialising in meeting the needs of young people with autism.

Hartlepool Borough Council the library has seen a steady fall in book borrowing in recent years and the building needs a considerable amount of work doing to it which it does not have the budget for.

Throston Youth Project. Picture by FRANK REID.

People are invited to give their views on a new Your Say Our Future consultation website launched by the council.

It says: “The proposed move of the library to the youth centre is a great opportunity to redesign the library space, review our stock to ensure it meets the needs of the local community and review what people use and want from our service.

"This proposal would also ensure that the existing building is utilised without the risk of it being left empty, with associated risks of vandalism.”

The council says it is committed to keeping a library provision in Throston but a recent estimate for work needed to bring it up to a decent standard far exceeds any budget that it has.

It has been approached by a special needs school who are exploring the development of a sixth form provision and believe the library would provide a dedicated space to support the development of students’ independent living, work and training skills, and also build links with the local community.

The council added: “To allow the school to proceed with a feasibility study to take over the building we are proposing to relocate the library to Throston Youth Centre, Wiltshire Way.”

It says the move would see a ‘like for like’ service with access to adults and children’s books, People’s Network computers, the same kind of activities and access to a range of information, advice and guidance.

People can give their views at drop-in sessions at Throston Youth Centre between 1pm-3pm on Thursday, September 16, and 10am-12 noon on Friday, September 17.

The consultation page will open for contributions until Sunday, September 19.

