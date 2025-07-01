The new leader of a local authority serving Hartlepool has been confirmed.

An experienced leader with a career of more than 20 years in Local Government has been appointed as the Chief Executive of the Tees Valley Combined Authority (TVCA).

Tom Bryant is the new chief executive of Tees Valley Combined Authority after previously holding the position on an interim basis.

Mr Bryant, 44, was approved by the combined authority’s cabinet members and will continue to receive £160,000 in salary.

He was previously director of infrastructure at the TVCA overseeing transport, digital and investment development and previously worked for North Yorkshire County Council before joining the authority.

He described his appointment as “an honour and a privilege”, adding: “We have vital projects running now and more crucial work coming down the line in the next few years as devolution deepens.

“I want to see us leading that charge and I’m committed to leading our talented staff on this journey.”

Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen added: “Tom is the right person to have in place to deliver the improvements needed and drive our organisation forward.

"We’ve had a very rigorous process, with input and involvement from across the political spectrum, and from organisations and people from all parts of our region.

“Again, I’d like to thank everyone who took part and worked together with us.

“I’m looking forward to working even more closely with Tom in his permanent position to ensure we deliver our vision and bring even more progress to Teesside, Darlington and Hartlepool.”