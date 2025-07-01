New chief executive of Tees Valley Combined Authority and his salary are confirmed

By Gavin Ledwith
Published 1st Jul 2025, 15:10 BST
The new leader of a local authority serving Hartlepool has been confirmed.

An experienced leader with a career of more than 20 years in Local Government has been appointed as the Chief Executive of the Tees Valley Combined Authority (TVCA).

Tom Bryant is the new chief executive of Tees Valley Combined Authority after previously holding the position on an interim basis.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Mr Bryant, 44, was approved by the combined authority’s cabinet members and will continue to receive £160,000 in salary.

New Tees Valley Combined Authority (TVCA) chief executive Tom Bryant.placeholder image
New Tees Valley Combined Authority (TVCA) chief executive Tom Bryant.

He was previously director of infrastructure at the TVCA overseeing transport, digital and investment development and previously worked for North Yorkshire County Council before joining the authority.

He described his appointment as “an honour and a privilege”, adding: “We have vital projects running now and more crucial work coming down the line in the next few years as devolution deepens.

“I want to see us leading that charge and I’m committed to leading our talented staff on this journey.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen added: “Tom is the right person to have in place to deliver the improvements needed and drive our organisation forward.

"We’ve had a very rigorous process, with input and involvement from across the political spectrum, and from organisations and people from all parts of our region.

“Again, I’d like to thank everyone who took part and worked together with us.

“I’m looking forward to working even more closely with Tom in his permanent position to ensure we deliver our vision and bring even more progress to Teesside, Darlington and Hartlepool.”

Related topics:HartlepoolBen HouchenLocal GovernmentNorth Yorkshire County CouncilTeessideDarlington

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice