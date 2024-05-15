New Hartlepool apartments are complete with neighbouring bar and restaurant to follow 'in the next months'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Work has been completed on the first apartments as part of a development providing "high quality" accommodation and new businesses in Hartlepool town centre.

Key Property Enterprises purchased and has been renovating seven adjoining properties in Scarborough Street.

They are being converted to host nine “high quality” apartments, to be used as serviced accommodation and targeted at those visiting the screen industry production village around Church Street.

The development will also feature four commercial units, one specifically built to be a bar/restaurant and another a coffee shop.

A view inside one of the renovated Scarborough Street properties.

Ashley Jones, from Key Property Enterprises, said: “Those four premises are very important because they bring that eclectic mix to the street.

“We’ll have residential, we’ll have businesses, bars and restaurants. All those have a place on the street to bring that vibrancy to the area which is needed.”

Mr Jones, 64, originally from Port Talbot, added there is a “fantastic, proud history” in Hartlepool which they want to honour.

He continued: “I feel a great deal of affinity with the people of Hartlepool and the area, it feels like home and I’d like very much to be an adopted son of Hartlepool one day.

“I see this development as something that’s going to be my legacy for my grandchildren and for the town, I want to make a difference, I want to help develop the street.”

Two of the apartments are now available for booking, with more expected to be finished soon, while interest has been shown in the commercial units which are due to be completed “in the next month”.

Mr Jones hailed the “community” of private investors working in Scarborough Street and estimated once all current plans are completed that they will have collectively spent “almost £5million”.

He also praised the work being carried out in the area by Hartlepool Borough Council and Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen, who recently visited the site.

Lord Houchen, chair of Hartlepool Development Corporation, said: “It was brilliant to see the progress Key Property Enterprises were making to its building on Scarborough Street.

“Its new restaurant, coffee shop and accommodation are sure to become real assets to the town.