New council leader Pamela Hargreaves has called on residents to join a major effort to clean up Hartlepool.

Councillor Hargreaves, who was announced as the new leader of Hartlepool Borough Council at last week’s full council meeting, says making the town more attractive by tackling unsightly weeds and crumbling roads will be one of her top priorities.

And she spoke of the need to “unleash an army” of townsfolk to do their bit in their own neighbourhoods.

Cllr Hargreaves said: “For too long people have stepped out their door and they look at the weeds and the railings, the markings on the roads that are all disintegrating and think ‘I’ve paid my council tax, I’ve contributed and the town still looks a mess’.

Leader of Hartlepool Borough Council, Cllr Pamela Hargreaves.

“We’ve got to embark on a programme of cleaning up our town and neighbourhoods.

“The council has a massive part to play, we have to lead that. But we also need everybody to do their bit.”

She said the work was necessary to back up the various multi-million pound regeneration projects happening, including the £3.8m Wesley hotel renovation, the new £15m Highlight leisure and wellbeing centre and the latest £33.5m film and production village developments.

The new leader set out her ambitions in an interview with the Mail days after taking office from Cllr Brenda Harrison, who has stepped down after around 18 months. Cllr Hargreaves, who is married to town MP Jonathan Brash, paid tribute to Cllr Harrison, adding: “I see it as a great honour to take over from the first female leader of the council. I’m excited for the opportunity.”

One of Cllr Hargreaves top priorities is a clean up campaign including tackling weeds such as these off Whitby Street, Hartlepool.

She plans to use her wide experience on the council to "restore hopes and aspiration” to people.

The mother-of-two, who runs a children and babies swimming business, said helping residents become financially better off is another key priority.

She said she plans to do this by following through on Labour’s pledge to freeze council tax next year and other work to support people into employment.

Cllr Hargreaves, 50, added: “Right now it’s about bringing to fruition all of the key projects that are just about to explode in the town.”

The Wesley and Highlight developments are both due to open next year and permission was granted three weeks ago for the latest proposals to expand the town’s film and TV industry sector.

Cllr Hargreaves also said she wants to see progress on the “re-imagining” of Middleton Grange shopping centre by the Hartlepool Development Corporation.

And she said people will start to see the £20m Hartlepool Neighbourhoods Plan put into action next year which could see investment in improving local transport, health, work and skills and high street regeneration.

Cllr Hargreaves said: “For me it’s delivering those things, but it’s about using the power of all of that investment to make sure that as a council we’re leading a co-ordinated effort. Hartlepool was a great town and will be again.”

With Reform UK riding high in the polls, Cllr Hargreaves acknowledged people are “fed up” and the party poses a threat to Labour at the ballot box.

But she said: “It’s down to us to show people, certainly from a Labour point of view, that we are the right people at the right time and we are committed to driving the town forward.”