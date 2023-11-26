News you can trust since 1877
New Hartlepool Mayoral Development Corporation rejects new student accommodation bid

Plans to convert a former training centre in Hartlepool into new student accommodation and two shops have been rejected.
By Nic Marko
Published 26th Nov 2023, 04:00 GMT
Proposals had been submitted to transform the site at 12-14 Church Street into 12 self-contained student flats.

The en-suite studios would be across the first and second floors of the site, and a shared communal area and laundry room would be provided on the ground floor.

The plans, submitted by Hardeep Kandola, noted the remaining space on the ground floor would be made available for two retail units which would be ideal for “small scale retail/business starters”.

12-14 Church Street Hartlepool. Picture by FRANK REID12-14 Church Street Hartlepool. Picture by FRANK REID
12-14 Church Street Hartlepool. Picture by FRANK REID

The application fell within the boundaries of the new Hartlepool Development Corporation, meaning that organisation, rather than the borough council, was responsible for making the decision.

A decision notice from Helen Kemp, head of planning for the corporation, confirmed the application has been refused.

Reasons include how at least eight of the 12 flats “fall well below the Government’s Nationally Described Space Standards” and therefore the development “fails to ensure adequate internal space is provided for future occupants.”

Other reasons included the impact on the drainage system, with “insufficient” mitigation information provided, and a lack of developer contributions towards areas such as green infrastructure and sports facilities.

A planning statement from Gareth Hughes Architectural Services, on behalf of the applicant, had stated the development would repurpose an “already neglected property” in an area marked for “much needed regeneration”.

It also argued the accommodation would be “suitable” and it would provide services which support the Church Street area and the campus for The Northern School of Art.

