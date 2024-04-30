New homes refused on edge of Hartlepool amid fears for 'medieval' archaeological site

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An outline application had been submitted to Hartlepool Borough Council for three properties on an existing arable field surrounded by hedgerows near Loverose Lane, in Wynyard, north of the A689.

Yet concerns were raised over the proposal by Tees Archaeology, which said the land is located in an archaeological exclusion zone (AEZ) and is “at least of regional importance”.

Council planners said the land is part of an area home to a “medieval settlement” and it is their understanding that it is “quite an important site”.

They therefore recommended the proposals for refusal, adding any permanent development at the site would “not allow for its enjoyment to future generations”, which was approved by councillors.

A report added: “This proposal would result in development within an archaeological exclusion zone and would be detrimental to archaeology.

“There is the potential for the development to impact a potential heritage asset with potential archaeological interest.”

Officers added the proposed site was also within a designated “green wedge” and would result in a net loss of biodiversity.

Representatives from Lichfields, on behalf of applicant Wynyard Park, had argued they had an “acceptable mitigation strategy” to “significantly outweigh any harm to a potential heritage asset”.

This included supporting a “prestigious housing development” in the area and installing information boards to “further enhance and celebrate local values and history”.

Keith Malcolm, chair of Wynyard Parish Council (Hartlepool), had objected to the proposals over the need to protect green spaces and preserve “land associated with archaeological interest”.