Plans have been lodged to convert a listed park building into an educational centre for people with learning and physical disabilities.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Proposals have been submitted to Hartlepool Borough Council planning department for the lodge at Ward Jackson Park, which currently has permission to be used as offices.

The application from Lifestyle Northeast is seeking to convert the building into a “learning and educational centre for individuals with learning and physical disability requirements”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Grade II-listed former park keeper’s lodge, constructed in 1883, is situated at the southern entrance to the park and has four on-site parking bays

Ward Jackson Park Lodge. Pic Via Hartlepool Borough Council.

A planning statement in support of the application stressed the “modest scale of activity anticipated” under the new use “can be fully supported by existing facilities without alteration”.

It added: “The reactivation of the park lodge will support employment, generate activity within the local economy, and provide tangible community benefits.

“It allows the park lodge to serve a new beneficial role, consistent with its civic and community context, while maintaining the integrity of its architectural features.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The building would “remain exactly as existing, both externally and internally, preserving its architectural character, spatial hierarchy, and historic features”.

A decision on the proposals is expected to be made in November.

It comes after in March this year council chiefs revealed they were seeking to let the park lodge by informal tender.

Local authority bosses asked interested parties to include in their bid “their preferred lease term which should be between three and 10 years”.

Details of local public notices can be found at https://publicnoticeportal.uk/ .