New twist in Asda Express's bid for late alcohol licence at Hartlepool store
and live on Freeview channel 276
An application was initially submitted to Hartlepool Borough Council earlier this year seeking permission for Asda Express, located at a petrol station in Easington Road, to sell alcohol 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
However, concerns were raised over the bid by Cleveland Police, who noted the site is in “a residential area and also in an area which already suffers alcohol related anti-social behaviour and youths congregating in the vicinity”.
Additionally council licensing chiefs have responded by noting their policy states shop applications to sell alcohol “before 9am or after 10pm in residential areas will generally be refused”.
In response, applicant Euro Garages has stated it wishes to amend its application to instead apply to sell alcohol between 6am and midnight each day.
A licensing sub-committee meeting has been scheduled for Thursday, March 21, where a decision will be made on the application.