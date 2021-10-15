Sir David Amess

The Conservative MP for Southend West died after being stabbed multiple times at a meeting with constituents.

A 25-year-old man, has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the Tory veteran was attacked during a constituency surgery in Essex.

The 69-year-old, who has been an MP since 1983, was fatally injured at Belfairs Methodist Church in Leigh-on-Sea in Essex today, Friday, October 15.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland Central MP Julie Elliott

Sunderland Central MP Julie Elliott said it was ‘devastating news’.

"David was a respected colleague,” she said.

"My thoughts are with his family and close friends.”

On Twitter, she added: “Such devastating news that David Amess MP, a decent and well respected man, has lost his life whilst doing his job helping people.

Jarrow MP Kate Osborne

"My thoughts are with his family, friends and staff.”

Her Jarrow colleague Kate Osborne Tweeted that she was: “Deeply shocked and saddened.

"My thoughts are with David’s family, friends and staff on this truly horrific day.”

Sunderland City Council leader Coun Graeme Miller said today’s events were ‘absolutely disgraceful’.

Sunderland Council leader Coun Graeme Miller

"My thoughts, like everybody else’s, are with his family and friends,” he said.

An attack on an MP was an attack on democracy itself, said Coun Miller: “Are we going to put MPs and councillors in the position that they cannot hold surgeries, they cannot meet people face-to-face, which will damage our democracy?

"That is the way that it is heading, if our MPs, our councillors, our Police and Crime Commissioners are too scared to hold meetings with the public.”

Former Hartlepool MP Iain Wright also took to Twitter: “This is so distressing,” he said.

Former Hartlepool MP Iain Wright

"Sir David was a dedicated constituency MP and parliamentarian, and a lovely gentleman.”

And he referred to the murder of Labour MP Jo Cox in 2016 as she attended a constituency surgery: "Like Jo before him, he was murdered literally serving his constituents. Not out of touch. Not remote.

"How many more before we acknowledge something is really sick?”