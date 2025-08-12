A licensing hearing is set to be held over a golf club's bid to serve alcohol following concerns from residents.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An application was submitted to Hartlepool Borough Council earlier this seeking to allow High Throston Golf Club, located off Worset Lane, to serve alcohol from 11am until 10pm each day.

The proposals stress numerous steps will be taken to ensure the venue upholds the licensing objectives and to make the premises “a safe and happy environment to the public and staff”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

These include having CCTV and security alarms fitted, carrying out staff training, logging and reporting any incidents that occur and working with the police and other authorities at all times.

High Throston Golf Club, Hartlepool. Pic Via Google Maps.

The application, from Janet Sturrock at the golf club, added: “I will take every precaution with our staff to make our premises safe from any crime or any disorder which could occur on our premises.”

Yet four objections have been lodged by residents over the application, meaning it will now have to go before the council’s licensing sub-committee at 10am on Monday, August 18, for a decision.

Objectors raised concerns the licence to sell alcohol could “negatively impact the community” and exacerbate “existing issues” including noise, crime and disorder.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One resident said: “This could lead to public nuisance through increased drunken behaviour, disturbances and anti-social conduct, negatively impacting both patrons of the golf club and the wider surrounding community.”

A council report ahead of the meeting notes the applicant has already agreed conditions for the premise licence with Cleveland Police, who have not objected to the proposal.

Local public notices can be accessed online via https://publicnoticeportal.uk/