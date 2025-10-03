Hartlepool Borough Council has a new political leader after the previous chief confirmed she would be standing down.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At the latest full council meeting on Thursday, Labour’s Cllr Brenda Harrison announced she would be stepping back from the leadership role with immediate effect.

She then proposed that her party colleague Cllr Pamela Hargreaves take over the position, which was agreed by councillors at the meeting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Harrison was the first female to lead the council and had held the role for nearly 18 months since Labour took control at the May 2024 local elections.

Councillor Brenda Harrison is standing down as leader of Hartlepool Borough Council. Pic via Hartlepool Borough Council.

She had led the town’s Labour group since 2020 and will “remain a vital part of the group” along with continuing as a councillor.

Cllr Hargreaves, wife of Hartlepool MP Jonathan Brash, has served as chair of the council’s economic growth and regeneration committee in recent years after being elected in the Manor House ward in 2021.

She said at the meeting that it was a “huge honour to receive the baton” from Cllr Harrison, who she praised for leading “with great integrity and an amazing moral compass”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Hargreaves, in a statement after the meeting, added: “Hartlepool owes her a huge debt of gratitude for the progress she has helped to deliver.

Councillor Pamela Hargreaves is the new leader of Hartlepool Borough Council.

“It is a privilege to take on this role and I will work every day to make sure our council is focused on supporting local people, growing our economy, and delivering the services our communities need and deserve.

“I look forward to working with colleagues across the council to achieve the very best for Hartlepool.”

Cllr Harrison told the meeting there were “a number of reasons” for her decision and she felt “at this time in the journey of the council, and particularly the Labour group, there is a need for more energy”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Harrison, in a statement afterwards, said: “It has been a great honour to lead both the Labour group and the council.

“Together we have achieved an extraordinary turnaround, taking Labour from a very difficult position to winning the trust of the people of Hartlepool once again.

“I am proud of what we have accomplished and I know the future of both the council and our town is in safe hands with Pamela.

"She will be an outstanding leader and she has my full support.”