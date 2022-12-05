Permit parking to be introduced in Hartlepool street after petition from neighbours

Hartlepool Borough Council chiefs have been looking to implement a resident only parking scheme in Taybrooke Avenue after a 24-signature petition was lodged calling for it.

According to a report from officers, concerns raised stemmed from the increased number of cars parked on the road due to the street being home to a school, which at peak times also creates issues for passing vehicles.

A consultation found 15 of the 25 properties in Taybrooke Avenue were in favour of the move, with three opposed and seven not responding.

Council chiefs therefore began the legal process to implement the restrictions, however during the statutory notice period five objections were submitted to the move.

The proposals therefore went before the latest meeting of the neighbourhood services committee, where councillors unanimously agreed with officer recommendations to push ahead with the permit scheme.

Councillor Peter Jackson said: “We’ve had a consultation, we are a democracy, there were five times as many of the residents wanting the scheme as opposing the scheme, so I can see the strong will there.”

Councillors also pointed to there being a nearby unrestricted car park in Kingsley Avenue for those visiting the area to use.

The scheme will be applicable seven days per week between the hours 8am to 8pm when parking on the north side of Taybrooke Avenue would be restricted to valid permit holders only.

