Planned new Hartlepool restaurant would be 'great improvement'

Proposals have been submitted to Hartlepool Borough Council’s planning department to turn the property at 4 Belk Street into a new eatery.

Submitted by Riza Atiker, the plans state the ground floor would be changed from a shop to a restaurant while the first floor would be converted into a one-bed flat, with the space currently used for storage.

A design and access statement from Eser Gungor Studio, on behalf of the applicant, said the proposals would be a “great improvement” to the existing site and have a “minimal impact” on neighbouring properties.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The site of the proposed new restaurant in Belk Street, Hartlepool

It said: “The existing first floor ancillary storage is to be converted to a one bed flat for the use of the family to run the ground floor restaurant unit.

“The proposed development would be respectful in terms of size, height and bulk to the character of the immediate surrounding area.

“We have considered all relevant planning and design aspects in the proposal and believe that this proposal would be very beneficial to the local area.”

Planning documents note the restaurant would provide two full-time jobs and one part-time role.

They add the applicant is seeking permission to be able to open from 7am until 10.30pm Monday to Friday and close at 11pm on Saturdays and Sundays.

The proposals also include a replacement shop front at ground floor along with the provision of new access to the proposed flat and a first-floor rear extension.