Proposals were submitted earlier this year by Gus Robinson Developments to build the development featuring 36 affordable housing units on a vacant field off Station Road in Greatham.

Proposals were submitted earlier this year by Gus Robinson Developments to build the development featuring 36 affordable housing units on a vacant field off Station Road in Greatham.

Hartlepool Borough Council Planning Committee has now approved the plans, agreeing with the recommendation from council officers.

In total 20 objections were submitted to the council to the plans, including from Greatham Parish Council.

Hartlepool Borough Council Planning Committee has now approved the plans.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i politics newsletter cut through the noise Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of Hartlepool Mail, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They raised concerns such as over-development, an increase in traffic, insufficient amenities in the village, crime concerns and plans ‘not being in keeping’ with the village.

Council planning officer Ryan Cowley, noted the main three concerns raised were pedestrian access was not safe, the removal of existing hedges was unacceptable and the design of the site was poor.

However he said council officers were satisfied with the plans, adding extra hedges will be planted and the applicant worked the council to provide an accepted plan.

He said: “It is therefore considered the aforementioned objections, as well as other concerns with density, drainage and housing mix, have been satisfactorily addressed.”

Steve Bell, from Gus Robinson Developments Ltd, told the planning committee the plans would be beneficial to the area.

He said: “It’s a 100% affordable scheme in a sustainable location. The development is supported by significant investment by Karbon Homes and Homes England for social housing.

“There will be significant interest both on the development itself and on the borough and the development with Karbon Homes.

“It’s a sustainable development with much needed affordable housing which includes 7 bungalows and 29 family homes which will provide an attractive mix in an appropriate area.”

A new internal access road is also to be formed off Station Road to serve the site

The plans state there will be seven two bed bungalows, 20 three bed houses, and nine four bed houses, and there is to be 89 car parking spaces.