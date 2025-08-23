Plans have been approved for a new 25-bed house in multiple occupation (HMO) in Hartlepool town centre.

It comes after proposals were submitted to Hartlepool Development Corporation to bring the Church Square Chambers building at 42-46 Church Street, back into use.

The application from Borthwick Properties sought to transform the site into a 25-bed HMO consisting of a mixture of double and single bed rooms, all featuring ensuite bathrooms.

The building was most recently used as part of offices for town solicitors Smith and Graham, but the site has been vacant since January 2023.

A report from development corporation planning officers confirmed the application has now been approved.

It said: “It is considered that, subject to appropriate conditions, the proposed HMO is located in a sustainable location within the town centre and provides an appropriate use for this listed building.”

This was despite an objection from Cllr Corinne Male, who represents the Burn Valley ward on Hartlepool Borough Council, raising concerns over the “low standard” of accommodation being proposed.

She added: “Burn Valley ward as a whole is unfortunately over-provided with HMO conversions, some of which are causing continual problems for local residents.”

A planning statement in support of the development claimed the use as a HMO property “would be the most beneficial” for the building, and said it is in an “ideal location.”

Initially the proposals had sought to deliver a 26-bed HMO.

Plans were approved at the end of last year to convert neighbouring 47 Church Street, which was also previously used as part of offices for town solicitors Smith and Graham, into a 12-bed HMO