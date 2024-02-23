News you can trust since 1877
Plans approved to transform derelict former Hartlepool amusement arcade

Plans have been approved to bring a vacant former amusement arcade "at threat of falling into disrepair" in Hartlepool town centre in back into use.
By Nic Marko
Published 23rd Feb 2024, 10:20 GMT
The empty building in York Road is to be transformed.

Proposals were submitted last year to transform the property at 84 York Road.

The site previously had permission to host two retail stores on its ground floor and a flat above it.

However, it has “sat empty for an extended period of time” after last being used as an amusement arcade.

Under plans from Amar Ditta and Adam Ali, work will take place to provide three retail sites on the ground floor and convert the existing flat at first floor and roof level into two separate properties.

The application falls within the boundaries of the newly-formed Hartlepool Development Corporation.

A report from corporation planning officers confirmed the proposals have been approved, ruling they “will help support the vitality and viability of the town centre”.

Work will include a new and revised shop front and the reinstatement of bricked up windows.

