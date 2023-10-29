24 Church Street, Hartlepool, pic via Google Maps.

Proposals have been submitted to convert the first and second floors of 24 Church Street into a large HMO to accommodate seven people.

Each room would have en-suite facilities, while there would be shared kitchen, living and dining areas on the first floor, according to documents from planning agent Pyramid Architectural Designs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The plans also show the basement would be converted to provide a “cinema room” and a “plant room”.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The HMO would include rear access via Dover Street, which would lead to a newly installed staircase, while space for bike storage would be provided.

The ground floor of the property is currently occupied by Saks Hair and Beauty, and has been for a number of years.