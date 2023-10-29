Plans lodged for seven bedroom house in multiple occupation above Hartlepool salon
Proposals have been submitted to convert the first and second floors of 24 Church Street into a large HMO to accommodate seven people.
Each room would have en-suite facilities, while there would be shared kitchen, living and dining areas on the first floor, according to documents from planning agent Pyramid Architectural Designs.
The plans also show the basement would be converted to provide a “cinema room” and a “plant room”.
The HMO would include rear access via Dover Street, which would lead to a newly installed staircase, while space for bike storage would be provided.
The ground floor of the property is currently occupied by Saks Hair and Beauty, and has been for a number of years.
The site is located within the Hartlepool Development Corporation boundary, meaning it will fall to that organisation, rather than Hartlepool Borough Council, to make a decision on the proposals.