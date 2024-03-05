Plans revealed to demolish Hartlepool garages following ASB and 'other criminal activity'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Proposals have been submitted to Hartlepool Borough Council for the demolition of a row of 14 garages on land off Walpole Road, near Marlowe Road.

The application, from Thirteen Housing Group, states the structures “are in the main unoccupied and are attracting antisocial behaviour and other criminal activity to the area”.

It adds the garages “are in poor condition and present a health and safety risk to the public”, while an asset appraisal deemed them “no longer economically viable”.

Garages on land off Walpole Road, near Marlowe Road, Hartlepool, are to be demolished.

Documents state safety fences and signage would be in place when the demolition work takes place.

Under the proposals the site would be restored as a “community garden” area.