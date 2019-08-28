Plans submitted to extend BMX track at Summerhill in Hartlepool to increase space for spectators

Action from the regional BMX competition held at Summerhill Country Park, Hartlepool.

Proposals have been submitted by bosses at Summerhill Visitor Centre to Hartlepool Borough Council to develop and improve the existing BMX track at the site.

The national standard BMX track is part of the 120-acre Summerhill Country Park site in the town which also features man-made climbing boulders, ponds, forest school areas, bird feeding and an outdoor activities team.

The plans will involve extending part of the track which will ensure it is both safe and fit to cater for the increasing number of users, which include those attending national events at the site.

A description of the proposals said: “Summerhill want to collaboratively develop and improve the existing BMX track which is situated on the Summerhill site.

“These improvements will offer a range of benefits to the site and more specifically the track.”

The plans detail the proposed development relies on the site importing a large quantity of soil, which will be used to widen the top of the berms (the large banked corners located on the track).

The plans state in widening the berms, more space will be made for the increasing number of spectators who attend both national and locally organised competitions.

The BMX track was last refurbished in a 2013 scheme and the latest plans are to ‘enhance elements’ from the previous work, with the scale of the facility ‘not being significantly altered.’

Plans state the BMX facility encompasses an area approximately 4,700m2 in size and it is likely that the proposals will increase the footprint of the track to around 5,000m.

A design and access statement on behalf of the applicant said the plans would provide a boost to the growing site.

It said: “A growing number of spectators currently attend the national, regional and local competitions that Summerhill hosts and additional areas to accommodate spectator numbers will allow for improved safety around the track.

“These proposals seek to enhance the existing use of the BMX facility by providing a number of safety and maintenance improvements in and around the berm areas.

“The resulting works will improve the viability of the site as a competition venue.”