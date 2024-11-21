Plans to convert floors above Hartlepool takeaway into apartments for 'contractors and professionals'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Plans have been lodged to provide five “good quality” serviced apartments above an existing takeaway.

Proposals have been submitted to Hartlepool Borough Council’s planning department for the first and second floors of 29-31 Park Road, Hartlepool, which are currently used as commercial storage.

The ground floor is occupied by takeaway The Pizza Guys and this would remain unchanged.

The application from Raheel Deen, from GND Properties, seeks to develop five serviced apartments providing “short term” accommodation for “contractors and professionals” coming to the area.

29 33 Park Road, Hartlepool, where the upper floors could be converted into serviced accommodation.

A planning statement notes all sites will feature one bedroom with an en-suite although no kitchens will be provided as the aim is for occupants to visit “local businesses” in the town.

It adds the “good quality” proposals would provide “significant economic and social benefit” and “assist in the regeneration” of Hartlepool while supporting “local businesses and the workforce”.

The accommodation would be accessed via the door to neighbouring 33 Park Road, which the applicant is “in the process of purchasing”.