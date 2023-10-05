Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Proposals were submitted to Hartlepool Borough Council planners earlier this year to convert 147 Stockton Road into an eight bedroom HMO.

But alterations were made following advice from the local authority’s housing standards team which saw the number of HMO rooms reduced to seven.

The basement is also set to be converted into a one bedroom flat with open plan kitchen and living room.

147 Stockton Road, Hartlepool. Picture by FRANK REID

Submitted by Navin Dang, proposals state the property has been used as a single six bedroom dwelling for some time and the conversion will “improve” the building.

A report from council planning officers has confirmed the application has been approved, subject to routine conditions, paving the way for work to start.

It said: “It is considered there would not be a significant negative impact on neighbour amenity, parking, highway safety, crime and antisocial behaviour or the character and appearance of the wider area as a result of the proposed development.”

It added the uses are “considered to be acceptable in what is broadly a residential area”.

A planning statement in support of the application says the development will help fill the “shortage of one bed affordable accommodation” and is “ideal for the location”.

It said: “The current building is empty, the proposed use lifts the building into future viable use while providing an asset to the locality.”