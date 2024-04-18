Plans to replace 'dilapidated' Hartlepool village hall with replacement are approved

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Proposals had been submitted to Hartlepool Borough Council to demolish Dalton Piercy Village Hall and build a replacement.

The application from Michael Patrick, of Dalton Piercy Village Hall Association, stated that the current “dilapidated and inefficient” property would be replaced with a new “fit for purpose accessible community building”.

Planning agent David Johnson told the council’s planning committee, which has approved the scheme, that the new premises would be “a high quality facility built to current day standards”.

He added: “The existing building is expensive to heat due to thermal inefficiencies and lack of insulation and suffers from significant condensation and damp problems.”

Three letters of objection raised concerns over increased vehicle access damaging the ground, ecology issues and the new building being “overbearing”.

Council planners said a construction management condition will be in place as part of the approval.