Plans unveiled to transform former Hartlepool off-licence into new wine bar

Proposals have been submitted to Hartlepool Borough Council planning department to bring the property at 33 The Front, in Seaton Carew, back into use.

Applicant Jason Unwin is looking to open a new seafront bar at the site, which is currently unoccupied after last being used as an off-licence and confectionery shop by the name of Allsorts.

Planning documents state the bar would look to open from 10am until midnight and would create six-full time and 10 part-time jobs.

33 The Front, in Seaton Carew, could be transformed into a wine bar.

A heritage statement, submitted in support of the plans, outlines how the bar would be called Unwin and Co and the development would improve the Seaton Conservation Area where it is located.

It said: “The proposed works involve renovating the existing space into a new seafront wine and cocktail bar within the existing footprint of the site.

“The interior will build a welcoming and modern space attracting people to the area and bringing more visitors to the beach.”

Proposals also involve the conversion of the four-bedroomed flat located on the upper floors as part of the development.

Plans state the ground floor of the site would include a bar servery and feature multiple seating areas and an accessible toilet, along with a cellar.

Meanwhile the first floor would have a lounge area at the front providing further seating and a new toilet block, while space would be created at the rear “for a potential kitchen for further development at a later date”.